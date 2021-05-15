State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after buying an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,473 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.