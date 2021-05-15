State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,752 shares of company stock worth $12,557,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

