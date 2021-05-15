State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $774,383.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

NYSE:OSK opened at $135.36 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

