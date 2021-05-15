State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

