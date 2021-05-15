Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $27.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

