Starname (IOV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $555,158.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Starname has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $555,158.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00089936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.57 or 0.01162515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00067236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00115692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

