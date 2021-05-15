Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.15-10.55 EPS.

SWK stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

