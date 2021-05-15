Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 78.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMP opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

