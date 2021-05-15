Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.16

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 2,129,634 shares changing hands.

SGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £486.43 million and a P/E ratio of -32.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.39.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,370.79). Also, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.