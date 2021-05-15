STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP James E. Francese Sells 11,583 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAA opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.56 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $139.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.