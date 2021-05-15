Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $207.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 329.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

