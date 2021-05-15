SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19.
In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
