SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

