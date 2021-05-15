SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $91.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $91.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

