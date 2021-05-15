Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,967. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

