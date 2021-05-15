Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $76.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

