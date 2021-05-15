Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 53.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 55.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $632,619.48 and approximately $421.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01113532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

