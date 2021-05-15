Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 0%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market cap of $94.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 360.71% and a negative return on equity of 497.60%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

