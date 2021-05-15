Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 0%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market cap of $94.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 360.71% and a negative return on equity of 497.60%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

