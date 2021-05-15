SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) is Dean Investment Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,069,000.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.