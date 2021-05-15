SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

SPTN stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.