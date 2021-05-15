Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.

SDE opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.68. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

