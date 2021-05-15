SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Hits $30,891.92

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $30,891.92 and $20.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007966 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,933,479 coins and its circulating supply is 9,838,736 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

