SP Plus Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.65 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $780.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

