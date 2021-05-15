SP Asset Management Purchases 108 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.15. 1,892,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

