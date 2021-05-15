Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 145.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock worth $18,016,911. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.