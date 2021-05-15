Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.40

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 27516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,976,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.