SONM Hits Market Cap of $179.85 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $179.85 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00089409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.01145927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00115753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062077 BTC.

About SONM

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.