Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

