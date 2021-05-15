Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $384.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

