Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last ninety days. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

