Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

