Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

