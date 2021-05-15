Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

