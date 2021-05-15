SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.50 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRU.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.29.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.70 and a one year high of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 56.41.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

