Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.

NYSE EM opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

