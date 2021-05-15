SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.80. SkyWest reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

