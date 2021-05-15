Skylands Capital LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGC opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

