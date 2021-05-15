Skylands Capital LLC Sells 450 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Raymond James by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

