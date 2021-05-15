Skylands Capital LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

