Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €120.30 ($141.53) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. Sixt has a 1-year low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($143.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

