SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.77 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
