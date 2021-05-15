SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.77 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

