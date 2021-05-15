SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Buys $44,280.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $6.61 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.