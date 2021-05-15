Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $73,695,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $1,641,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.15 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

