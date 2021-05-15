Signaturefd LLC Sells 25,775 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $27.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

