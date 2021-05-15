Signaturefd LLC Sells 155 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

