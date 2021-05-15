Signaturefd LLC Sells 102 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,220,705 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

