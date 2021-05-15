Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66.

