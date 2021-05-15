Signaturefd LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.