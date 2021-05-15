Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 2.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $246.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

