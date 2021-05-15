Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.