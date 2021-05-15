Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.72

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.72 and traded as high as $27.88. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 23,735 shares trading hands.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market cap of $429.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

